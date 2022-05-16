Looking forward to Genshin Impact update 2.07of which we currently have no news regarding a release date and which we have already talked about in this article, the official Twitter account announces the arrival of Shikanoin Heizou.

Shikanoin Heizou He is a young detective of the Tenryou Commission, one of the three governing bodies of Inazuma. He is also described as a character with a rebellious and undisciplined character, but also likeable and lively.

Doushin Shikanoin has admirable intelligence and intuition. Although he has a brash and unrestrained demeanor, his talents should not be ignored. The Tenryou Commission is extremely fortunate to have such a man in its ranks.

This is what is reported in the description of the character by Kamisato Ayato.

According to what was announced, the element of the character would be Anemo, and will be armed with what appears to be a sword, possibly a katana. Could the arrival of this new character also herald the arrival of the highly anticipated 2.7 update soon?

It is good to remember that among the some innovations that are expected in the aforementioned update, there is also the arrival of two other new characters in the Genshin Impact roster, by the name of Yelan and Kuki Shinou,

Yelan, as you can read on his description, is a mysterious character, almost a ghost, and his identity is not well known. While of Kuki Shinobi we know that she will be Electro element and that she is the deputy of the Arataki Itto gang.

The update had also been the subject of leaks regarding the new banner and the alleged date of the reveal, as we dealt with in this article, however there are no official updates on the matter, so we just have to wait for further developments and communications from HoYoVerse.

