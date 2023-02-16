Elliot Gindi was the voice actor for Tighnari, the botanical exploration character in Genshin Impact. However, after he was accused of abuse and harassment, the company decided to dispense with its services, as reported in a statement through its official Twitter account. Twitter.

Genshin Impact fired the English voice actor who played Tighnari, because he had serious accusations of sexual misconduct. Players from the franchise shared their experiences online with Elliot Gindi and commented on the abuses he was involved in.

However, to this were added the statements of the voice dubbing team itself, which also suffered this type of conduct. That is why mihoyo, the parent company of Genshin Impactmade a decision about it.

Source: HoYoverse

myhole’s decision

Genshin Impact decided to fire the actor, he stated that the reason was a breach of contract. Here is what was exposed on the official Twitter of the franchise:

“Dear travelers:

Following communications with the voice recording agency, we confirm that Elliot Gindi, Tighnari’s English voice actor, will no longer play the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract.”

So from this moment on, Tighnari is on a new search, but this time for a voice. There are still no clues about who could play him.

Source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact He also commented that a restructuring process will begin after his departure, but he will keep players informed of any implementation:

“We are currently communicating with the voice recording agency regarding casting and re-recording matters. We will gradually replace Tighnari’s existing in-game voice lines and will post these updates in appropriate announcements. Thank you for your support, travelers!”.

So we can expect several changes from now on. Besides, Genshin Impact he also apologized for Gindi’s conduct.

