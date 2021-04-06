Genshin Impact proved that mobile games can be complex and fun, so there are still many gamers who continue to enjoy it.

This game, created by Mihoyo, was not spared from receiving criticism since its launch, starting with the inevitable comparisons with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Although he also received negative comments about the appearance of his characters, the most recent accusation is much more serious, as some people consider it to be offensive to indigenous peoples.

Genshin Impact accused of racist representations

Via Twitter the hashtag began to gain strength #BOYCOTTGENSHIN which includes different types of complaints against Genshin ImpactAlthough the most serious has to do with a racial problem.

The user @ EM0GOJO expressed his annoyance against the game due to one of the enemies appearing to draw inspiration from and poke fun at some indigenous cultures.

‘I want to talk about “BOYCOTTGENSHIN. As an indigenous person, I just want to say that the Hilichurls were inspired by indigenous people and it is absolutely not right. People often make fun of their dances and some of us (including myself) think it’s not right. ‘

This is just one of the many complaints posted around Genshin Impact, which is accused of having racist elements; however, not everyone sees it as offensive.

Some users admitted that the dances of the Hilichurls They even generated a feeling of identity with their countries, and they consider it a fun detail.

‘When I see the Hilichurls dance I think they are doing a Sinulog. I even joke saying ‘look, they’re doing the Sinulog again’. Sinulog is a festival here on my island in the Philippines. And they have the same movements. ‘

Alexsycho He even criticizes the complaints from those who compare the movements of these villains to Genshin Impact, since this dance not only resembles that of Native Americans, and points out that many other cultures have similarities.

Until now Mihoyo It has not commented on the matter, but we will see if this boycott catches its attention.

We recommend you:

Source.



