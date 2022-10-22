While all players and lovers of the free-to-play Genshin Impact I am waiting to find out more details about the collaboration with ufotablehere it is HoYoverse surprises everyone by spreading an animated short on the net dedicated to none other than the beauty Mondstadt.

European-inspired, Mondstadt it is the starting point of the events proposed by the title, a place that most of the players carry in their hearts and to which they are fond of. The most iconic views of this magical place are accompanied by wonderful music.

The company describes the video as an experimental effort to unveil the world of Teyvat with stories and details from various perspectiveswords that almost seem to suggest that it is a series of videos rather than a single.

The video is produced by the European animation studio Sun Creaturesalready known for making content for the series Hunters from Amazon And Love, Death & Robots from Netflixbeyond the skin Sprit Blossoms from League of Legends and more.

Genshin Impact is available for free download at PlayStation 4, PC and devices iOS And Android. One version Nintendo Switch it would appear to be still in development.

Source: HoYoverse Street Anime News Network