After the presentation of version 2.4, MiHoYo released a new trailer from Genshin Impact, to show Yun Jin, one of the new characters that will be introduced with the maxi update, available from January 5, 2021, that is, in a very few days.

Specifically, we are introduced to Yun Jin who tells us her story, so we can see her in action, both as an opera singer and as a fighter, with all her special skills. Note that the voice was loaned to her by a Beijing opera singer and is really nice to listen to.

If you are interested in Yun Jin, you will probably also be interested in the details of version 2.4 of the game, which will add a lot of content, including a new area.

For the rest we remind you that Genshin Impact is a free-to-play action role-playing game, with a monetization system based on prize boxes, available for PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, Android systems and iOS systems.