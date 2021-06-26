New day, new avalanche of leaks related to Genshin Impact and the next update 1.7. Although already in the past few weeks several leaks had revealed in advance the identity of the new playable characters of miHoYo’s highly acclaimed open world free-to-play action RPG, in the last few hours I am leaked new videos depicting the characters of Sayu and Yoimiya in all their glory.

The short clips, which you can retrieve below, allow us to take a closer look not only at the final design that the resident ninja of Shiyuumatsu-Ban (Sayu) and the Queen of the Summer Festival (Yoimiya) will have, but also of admire some of the animations that will characterize the two characters.

As could be seen from the official artwork shared in recent weeks, Yoimiya presents a look very inspired by the artisans of the fireworks that characterized the Japanese Edo period.

As for Sayu, who re-proposes features similar to the Tanuki (shape-changing raccoon of Japanese myths), prefers stealth in movements and camouflage, being able to change shape if necessary.

[2.0 – Yoimiya Character Page Animations] Includes base animations, constellation image preview and talent preview character pose. Streamable: https://t.co/9kBGwvK7Y2

Download: https://t.co/yW02riDemH pic.twitter.com/ZsiiWZTmcB – Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 23, 2021

[2.0 – Sayu Character Page Animations] Includes base animations, constellation image preview and talent preview character pose. Streamable: https://t.co/92ZY6wyVxR

Download: https://t.co/CAC5PVLmCv pic.twitter.com/l9tustjpq8 – Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 24, 2021

The next update is particularly awaited by fans also because the Inazuma region should be added. At the moment we do not know when the two new characters will be introduced in-game, but according to the news leaked in recent weeks, the 1.7 update of Genshin Impact is expected to be released in July.

While waiting to learn more about the upcoming innovations that will be introduced in miHoYo’s much acclaimed open world free-to-play action RPG, we remind you that Genshin Impact is available for free on PlayStation 4, PS5, PC and mobile devices (Android and iOS). To learn more about the highly appreciated title of the Chinese software house, at the following link you can find ours review complete.

Finally, we would like to point out that the native next-gen version of Genshin Impact is already available for download, which introduces in theopen world action RPG support for the resolution of the 4K at 60 FPS, one improved graphic rendering is lightning-fast loading times.