A leak that has been circulating insistently in the last few hours should have anticipated what will be the next characters to join the Genshin Impact roster.

ATTENTION: Since we are talking about two characters already present in the game, we point out that there will be spoilers by continuing to read the article.

As reported by the Twitter user HutaoLover77within the game data would have been found the models of two characters who, in the future, will become playable.

The two characters belong to the Hexenzirkel groupa coven of witches made up of 6 possible new playable characters (according to the lore, 2 of the 8 witches would have died).

We have a heavy fog surrounding this rather exclusive witchy club: The fate of some members is unknown, and they may or may not still be alive.

The name of the two characters is not leaked, but many users are pushing to see the witch Alice in the roster soon: that they can finally be satisfied?

Another detail reported by HutaoLover77 reveals that, in reality, all coven members should, little by little, become playable: would be written in the same code as the game.

The leak further revealed that, most likely, one of the coven members will be replaced because of his sudden departure: who will be?