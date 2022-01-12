It is now obvious to say it but Genshin Impact is a title in continuous growth and consequently the leaks on its account are always many, like today’s one which anticipates the arrival of Ayato And Heizou.

To break the news is one of the most famous and reliable insiders of Genshin Impact, or UBatcha, who promptly released the news. The branded game MiHoYo has started the new year with lots of news, there is in fact the arrival of a new area and other characters, all this obviously included in a totally free JRPG. Precisely for this reason the voice of new characters arriving does nothing but feed the hunger of the users, who will not have a moment’s respite.

According to the leak then Ayato And Heizou would be ready to debut within Genshin Impact in conjunction with the arrival of version 2.6 of the game. The duo are five and four star fighters respectively, but if we want to be more precise, their arrival should be between the end of March and the beginning of April 2022.

We obviously remind you that at present there are no confirmations from the development team, and what has been reported so far are only and exclusively rumors. As often happens, some leaks may not be real and therefore completely invented, so try not to overdo it.

It hasn’t even been specified what kind of characters they are Ayato And Heizou, which in the event of a rumor is usually revealed together with the name of the samples. Precisely for this reason it all seems quite shrouded in mystery, we hope to receive further clarifications in the coming weeks.

The news on the story ends here for today, we hope we have been useful. We also remind you that the new character named Shenme, find more details with a debut trailer in our dedicated news.