miHoYo has revealed the details of theHues of the Violet Garden eventthe new limited-time event of Genshin Impact which will take place from 10:00 tomorrow, April 7, until April 25. As usual, by completing the various scheduled activities, players will receive various rewards, including Primogem, a Crown of Insight and the possibility of unlock Xingqiu for freea four-star Hydro character.

As reported on the pages of HoyoLab, during the Hues of the Violet Garden event, players will have to undertake quests to help organize the Inazuma Irodori festival. As you progress through the festival they will unlock four different types of assignments.

Genshin Impact, a promotional image

In “The Moon and Stars Inscribe” we will have to take pictures in specific regions of Inazuma, while “Theaeter Mechanicus” is a kind of horde mode, with the enemies having to be defeated using special machinery inside the arenas. “Clash of Lone Blades” instead consists of a series of peculiar 1vs1 sword fighting challenges between the Traveler and various opponents. The protagonist will not be able to use the Elemental Skill and the Burst but will have a parry with which to reduce the damage and, if used at the right time, to launch a powerful counterattack. Finally in “The Floral Cortyard” it will be necessary to create floral compositions based on the clues provided by the game.

By completing all four types of activities mentioned above, you can unlock Xingqiu for your team for free. This is a 4-star Hydro character apparently very popular with the community, so it’s a pretty good bonus. Other rewards from the Hues of the Violet Garden event include PrimogemMora, Hero’s Wit, a Crown of Insight, talent materials, Mystic Enhancement Hours and recipes.

Meanwhile, according to a leak, the banner reruns of Kazuha, Yoimiya and Klee will not arrive with version 2.7 of Genshin Impact.