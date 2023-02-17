HoYoverse announces a launch date for the update it will bring Genshin Impact at the version 3.5. The next 1st March with the latest update it will be back Florvento Festivalwith new mini-games and a group of guests from Sumeru. The story of twins will continue. Two new characters will be available: Dehya And Mika.

Highlights of version 3.5 “Respiro del Florvento”:

Festival del Florvento with the return of Collei to Mondstadt and seasonal games

New Archon mission featuring the Order of the Abyss, Kaeya, Dainsleif and the traveling twins

-Dehya, 5★ figure of Pyro equipped with claymore, Mika, 4★ figure of Cryo equipped with spear

Updated rules for the limited time play mode of the card game

An Intertwined Fate as an extra reward for each completed Archon quest

We remind you that Genshin Impact is available for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS and Android. Check out the new trailer below.

Genshin Impact – Trailer: Breath of the Florvento

Source: HoYoverse