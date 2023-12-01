Genshin Impact won the PlayStation Awards Grand Award organized by Sony and to celebrate and thank the players for their support Hoyoverse has decided to give well 800 free Primogemme.

For those who don’t know, PlayStation Awards is an event in which the best-selling games made or published in Japan and Asia over the last year are rewarded. Genshin Impact won the most important award, the Grand Award, together with Resident Evil 4 and Final Fantasy 16. For the Hoyoverse action it is the third year in a row in which he gets this award, demonstrating how very popular he still is.