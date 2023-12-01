Genshin Impact won the PlayStation Awards Grand Award organized by Sony and to celebrate and thank the players for their support Hoyoverse has decided to give well 800 free Primogemme.
For those who don’t know, PlayStation Awards is an event in which the best-selling games made or published in Japan and Asia over the last year are rewarded. Genshin Impact won the most important award, the Grand Award, together with Resident Evil 4 and Final Fantasy 16. For the Hoyoverse action it is the third year in a row in which he gets this award, demonstrating how very popular he still is.
How to get the 800 free Primogemme
Obtaining the 800 Primogemme given by Hoyoverse to celebrate the triumph at the 2023 PlayStation Awards is very simple.
In fact, these will be distributed to all players who have reached at least Adventurer Rank 7 in groups of 200 every day between 2 and 5 December 2023. All you have to do is open the internal mailbox of the game and select the “Redeem” option to get these welcome bonuses. Keep in mind that you will have 30 days to do so, after which it will no longer be possible to claim the Primogemme in question.
