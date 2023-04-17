Hoyoverse has released a new promotional code Of Genshin Impact thanks to which all players can redeem for free 60 Primogems and a handful of materials, which could be useful for the banners introduced in version 3.6 launched a few days ago.

Below is the Genshin Impact promo code for the month of April 2023:

GA9FPD42SJ4V – 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience

From time to time, Hoyoverse issues promotional codes like the one mentioned above that award Primogems and various materials to all players. An undoubtedly welcome gift, which arrives just in time with the launch of update 3.6 which saw the return of the banners of Nilou and Nahida.

You can to redeem the Genshin Impact April 2023 promotion code directly in the game, by entering the Settings from the Paimon menu. From here, select “Account” and then “Redeem code”. Once you have correctly entered the sequence of numbers and letters above, you will receive your reward directly by logging into the game’s internal mailbox.

Alternatively, you can redeem this and other codes directly from the official Genshin Impact website at this address. Once logged in to your account, select Redeem Codes from the menu above and enter the promotional code. Also in this case, once the procedure is completed, you will be able to receive the rewards via the Genshin Impact internal mailbox.