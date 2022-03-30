A new one is now available promo code of march 2022 Of Genshin Impact thanks to which you will get 60 Primogem for free on any platform as well as a handful of materials to earn experience points for characters.

Here is the new Genshin Impact promo code for March 2022:

MS7C3SV8DMZH – 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience units

Genshin Impact, an official artwork

You can to redeem the new promotional code of Genshin Impact directly in the game, by entering the Settings from the Paimon menu. From here select “Account” and then “Redeem Code”. Once you have entered the code correctly you will be able to get the rewards in the Paimon inbox. Alternatively, you can redeem the codes directly from the official miHoYo website, via this address, if you have registered your account.

Please note that the code redemption function is only available from Adventure Rank 10. Also please note that the above code is only valid for a short time, so take advantage of it while you can.

Genshin Impact Update 2.6 is also available from today. Among the innovations introduced we find the banner of Kamisato Ayato, the new 5-star Hydro character who fights with swords, the rerun of that of Venti, as well as the new area The Chasm west of Liyue. There are also new limited-time events to get various rewards, including Primogem.

By the way, don’t forget to redeem the 900 Primogem for free donated by miHoYo for maintenance of the Genshin Impact servers that took place before the launch of the Update.