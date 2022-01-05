miHoYo has announced that in the near future it will introduce in Genshin Impact four alternative skins for as many characters, that is Jean, Amber, Rosaria and Mona.

You can see a preview of the new outfits in the image published by miHoYo below. As you can see, these are not costumes that upset the design of the characters, especially as regards Amber and Jean. A little more elaborate instead those of Rosaria and Mona, who add or modify some details, while remaining very faithful to the original skins.

At the moment miHoYo has not announced the release date of these new Genshin Impact skins, nor if they will be free, but has confirmed that they are alternative outfits that will not replace the original ones … at least in the West. In fact, in Chinese servers these will completely replace the standard ones, which has generated more than a few perplexities.

miHoYo did not explain the reasons behind this choice, but it is probably a form of censorship, since the new skins show less “skin” than the original ones. In fact, in China the restrictions are particularly harsher than in the West and in the past other games, such as League of Legends and Gwent, have also had to change some elements in order not to run into sanctions and restrictions by the local government.