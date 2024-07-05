Update 4.8 of Genshin Impact will bring something very special for its users, a limited-time summer event that comes with Emilie, a 5-star character that you shouldn’t lose sight of.

The first thing you need to know about this limited-time event is Genshin Impact 4.8 is that it comes with a summer map called Simulanka, which comes with new regions, stories, seasonal events, rewards, and outfits for Nilou and Kirara.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Emilie will make her official presentation in this Hoyoverse game as a new 5-star character that deals more damage to burning enemies.

Now, Simulanka is a world made up of several different lands populated by paper creatures, mechanisms, and other fantastical beings. Together with Kirara, Nilou, Navia, and the Wanderer, players will be able to explore its landscapes, lend a hand in an impending crisis, and discover the truth and surprises of this magical world.

The journey will also be brightened by seasonal events taking place around Simulanka, featuring a variety of mini-games and abundant bonuses.

Kirara and Nilou will also have new costumes that they will debut in this new setting.

On the other hand, there is another new feature in Version 4.8: “Epic Steles”. A new character movement effect will be added, displaying visual effects while running. Players will be able to obtain the Epic Stele of Diluc, Qiqi, Kirara, Jean, and Ninguang by completing the “Epic Portrait” challenges in the same room of the Fantasy Theater.

To access these challenges, special keys are required, initially 2 of them will be provided by activating Epic Portrait, the other keys can be obtained by completing Act 6 in each cycle of the Fantasy Theater.

When is Genshin Impact version 4.8 coming out?

Version 4.8 of Genshin Impact coming July 17 with the new limited-time map, Simulanka.

Thanks to the synchronized save function and multiplayer mode, players will be able to enjoy their adventure on PlayStation, PC, Android and iOS.

