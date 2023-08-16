Overnight Genshin Impact updated to version 4.0with the finally arrival of the Fontaine region and all related content. Many of these, such as some of the characters, some features and some of the events, had already been teased in the past few weeks. But let’s find out in detail what we already have available today!

Fontaine, the land of Hydro

After having enjoyed the lands dedicated to the Anemo element, to Geo, to Electro and to Dendro, we have arrived at the fifth element: Hydro. This splendid region has a lush appearance, obviously full of water basins, and also of artificial waterways where navigable rivers flow, and Hydrobuses that will make us visit the region. It doesn’t end there though, because they are also present majestic buildingsartificial light, discoveries technological and… the possibility of explore the underwater world! In fact, the power of Hydro given to us by the statues of the seven allows us to breathe underwater and visit whole new sections (in this region).

The technological style, of clothing, but also the names of the various characters we meet around the region, are inspired by Francewith some Victorian touches, but in a decidedly more fantasy style.

Obviously, with the arrival of the new area, the various collectibles around the world have also returned, such as the Hydroculusthe coffers of the treasurenew plants/regional specialtiesthree new domains to get new artifact sets objects of strengthening it’s a challengeand new missions from new NPCs. All in all, travelers will have plenty to do as they explore the region, wet or dry!

The new contents

With this new version, gods have clearly arrived as well new playable characters and some new weapons. The first character available in the Character Event Wish banner 1 is the new one 5 stars: Lineya wizard of kind pyro who uses a bow, which with its burst will summon a big cat inside its magical hat; the second, available as 4 stars in both character banners, it is Lynettea magical assistant of few words, of element Anemo. The latter character is also available under title free in the events section.

The last character entered for now is Fremineta 4-star claymore-wielding Cryo, but not featured on any banner yet.

The 5-star bow has been added to the weapons banner “First Great Magic”or the arc dedicated to Liney, e “Aqua Simulacra”another 5-star arc.

Note that some items and characters from 4 stars really greedy have been included in the banners of this season, such as the Sacrificial sword And Bennettabsolutely essential for any versatile team.

Events introduced in phase 1

As for this first part of events for Genshin Impact 4.0, players will be really excited and engaged. First, we recommend checking yours mailbecause you will have received some letters with which redeem over 600 Primogems to exploit in banners, and who knows, you might be as lucky as we are.

Another thing to do right away is to go to the events section and redeem Lynette via invite event dedicated (simply, click on “Invite” to immediately get this new 4 stars). After that you can dedicate yourself to character test available with the banner, so as to realize the potential above all of Liney and Linette, and receive some reward. Give Yelan a chance too, of course (5 stars character banner 2).

The first big event available, which will last 12 days – including today – is “Registers of Relics: Creations of the Nation of Hydro”. It is an event designed above all to make us explore, discovering all that Fontaine has to offer us in the continuation of our adventure. We will practically have one goal checklist to complete, such as enemies to defeat and resources to collect, and when we do we will receive some really good rewards (420 Primogems in total, plus the hero’s mora, materials and Wits).

There story mission is obviously dedicated to Liney (which is why it is practically everywhere), and you can unlock it with 3 Story Keys, which you will get by redeeming them in the missions section by completing daily missions.

The new bosses

The last two “cicciotti” contents concern i two new bossesi.e. the one that responds to the name of in the event “Lonely Lord of the Land of the Seas”a colossal firecrab, and the “Mechanical Rondo”a pair (Coppelius And Coppelia) of automatons dancing their death waltz on the dance floor of the north garden of Èrinnyes (yes, Steelrising, we’re thinking of you). To access this second boss, talk to Maillardet and decide to challenge them.

This is all you need to know about this day one of Fontaine with Genshin Impact 4.0, but big news and various events are already planned for these long months of play that await us.