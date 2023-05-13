Hoyoverse announced three new promotional codes of May 2023 of Genshin Impact during the live presentation of update 3.7 on Twitch, thanks to which you can redeem for free 300 Primogems and more.

In between what’s new in the Genshin Impact version 3.7 update, including Kirara’s debut as a playable character, side and main quests, as well as events, three cheats were shared as per usual, granting a total of 300 Primo Gems, 50,000 Mora, 5x Hero’s Ingenuity (to level up characters), and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore (materials to upgrade weapons).

Below are the Genshin Impact promo codes May 13, 2023 revealed on Twitch:

XT82F8JZS4TR – 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

– 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore 2SRKFQ2YSMVV – 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Ingenuity

– 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Ingenuity 5A92W9JZBLCH – 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

You can to redeem the new Genshin Impact promo codes directly in the game, by entering the Settings from the Paimon menu. From here select the item “Account” and then “Redeem Code”. Once you have correctly entered the sequences of numbers and letters shown above, you will receive the rewards by accessing the in-game mailbox via the pause menu.

Alternatively, you can redeem the codes directly from the official Genshin Impact website, via this address, if you have registered your account. Select the item “Reedem Code” among the items available at the top left and then enter the promotional code. Again, once the procedure is completed, you will receive the rewards via the Genshin Impact internal mailbox.

The redeem code function is only available from Adventure Rank 10. Also note that the codes above will be valid only for a few hoursSo take advantage of it while you still have time.