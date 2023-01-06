During the presentation of Update 3.4 of Genshin Impact on Twitch, Hoyoverse has traditionally shared three new ones promo codes for january 2023through which you will get well 300 Primogems for free and other bonuses.

Between one novelty and another of the 3.4 update of Genshin Impact, which will introduce Alhaitham and Yaoyao, three promotional codes have been announced as per tradition, thanks to which players will receive 300 Primogemme, 50,000 Mora, 5 Ingenuity of the hero (for level up characters) and 10x Mystic Upgrade Ore (weapon upgrade materials).

Here are the January 6, 2023 Genshin Impact promo codes revealed during the Update 3.4 livestream:

NS8TUVJYR4UH – 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

– 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore NSQTVCKYRMDM – 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Ingenuity

– 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Ingenuity LB8SDUJYQ4V9 – 100 Primogemme and 50.000 Mora

An official artwork of Genshin Impact

You can to redeem the new Genshin Impact promo codes directly in the game, by entering the Settings from the Paimon menu. From here select the item “Account” and then “Redeem Code”. Once you have correctly entered the sequences of numbers and letters shown above, you will receive the rewards by accessing the in-game mailbox via the pause menu.

Alternatively, you can redeem the codes directly from the official Genshin Impact website, via this address, if you have registered your account. Select the item “Reedem Code” among the items available at the top left and then enter the promotional code. Again, once the procedure is completed, you will receive the rewards via the Genshin Impact internal mailbox.

The code redemption feature is only available starting at Adventure Rank 10. Also keep in mind that the codes above will only be valid for a few hours, so take advantage of them while you can.