On the occasion of the livestream dedicated to the news coming with the Update 2.2 of Genshin Impact, titled Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog, as usual miHoYo has shared a number of new promotional codes to be redeemed for free 300 Primogem and other tempting bonuses.

During the live, new content was unveiled coming with version 2.2 of Genshin Impact, including Thoma, banner rerun, a new island of Inazuma and many events. In between, miHoYo has revealed three new promo codes to get a total of 300 Primogems, 50,000 Mora (the game coin), 5 Hero’s Wit (to level up characters) and 10 units of Mystic Enhancement Hours (i crystals used to upgrade weapons). Not a bad bonus, especially if we consider that the house offers it.



Genshin Impact, in update 2.2 a new Hangout with Sayu will be introduced

Here are the free codes of Genshin Impact revealed during the livestream of the update 2.2:

LBNDKG8XDTND – 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours

– 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours NB6VKHQWVANZ – 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit BSNUJGQFUTPM – 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

You can redeem codes Genshin Impact promotional items directly in the game by accessing the settings menu. From here select “Account” and then “Redeem Code”. Once the codes have been entered correctly, you can redeem the rewards in the Paimon inbox. Alternatively, if you have registered an account on the official Genshin Impact website, you can redeem the codes from there.

Please note that the code redemption function is only available starting from Adventure Rank 10. Furthermore, the ones we have reported above will only be valid for a few hours, take advantage of it while you are on time.