During the presentation of the 3.8 update of Genshin Impact on Twitch, Hoyoverse as per tradition has unveiled three new promotional codes for June 2023, through which you will get ben 300 Primogems for free and other bonuses.

In between Genshin Impact Update 3.8, cheats were shared that offer players a total of 300 Primogems, 50,000 Mora, 5 Hero’s Ingenuity (to level up characters), and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores (materials for upgrading weapons).

Below we have listed the Genshin Impact promo codes unveiled today, June 23, 2023:

QBQ2NH6DB4Z9 – 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

– 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore 2SR3PY7CA52V – 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Ingenuity

– 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Ingenuity 6A836GNUA52Z – 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

You can to redeem the new Genshin Impact promo codes directly from the game, by entering the Settings. From here select the item “Account” and then “Redeem a code”. Once you have correctly entered the sequences of numbers and letters shown above, you will receive the rewards by accessing the in-game mailbox via the pause menu.

Alternatively, you can redeem the codes directly from the official Genshin Impact website, via this address, if you have registered your account. Select the item “Redeem codes” among the items available at the top left and then enter the promotional code. Again, once the procedure is completed, you will receive the rewards via the Genshin Impact internal mailbox.

The redeem code function is only available from Adventure Rank 10. Also note that the codes above will be valid only for a few hoursSo take advantage of it while you still have time.