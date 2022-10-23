During the presentation of Update 3.2 of Genshin Impact on Twitch, Hoyoverse unveiled three new promotional codes for October 2022, with which to get well 300 Primogem for free and other bonuses.

Between one novelty and another ofupdate 3.2 of Genshin Impact, which will introduce Nahida and Layla as playable characters, limited-time events and a new world boss, as per tradition three promotional codes have been revealed, thanks to which players will receive 300 Primogem, 50,000 Mora, 5 Hero’s Wit (for level up characters) and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours (materials to upgrade weapons).

6SP942Z3XVWH – 100 Primogem and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours

– 100 Primogem and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours KS6QL3YJFCWM – 100 Primogem and 5 Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogem and 5 Hero’s Wit GS6RLKGKWUER – 100 Primogem and 50,000 Mora

You can to redeem the new promotional codes of Genshin Impact directly in the game, by entering the Settings from the Paimon menu. From here select “Account” and then “Redeem Code”. Once you have correctly entered the sequences of numbers and letters above you will receive the rewards by accessing the internal inbox of the game via the pause menu.

Alternatively, you can redeem the codes directly from the official Genshin Impact website, via this address, if you have registered your account. Select the item “Reedem Code” from the items available at the top left and then enter the promotional code. Again, once the process is complete you will receive the rewards via the internal Genshin Impact inbox.

The code redemption function is only available starting from Adventure Rank 10. Also keep in mind that the October 2022 codes above will only be valid for a few hours, so take advantage of them while you are in time.

We also point out that Hoyoverse has officially announced that Genshin Impact will be in Italian starting from version 3.3, scheduled for December.