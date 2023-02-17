MiHoYo announced the continuation of collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming on the occasion of Genshin Impact version 3.5, which will bring numerous free bonuses and rewards to users through the Amazon account in this first half of the year.

Between December 2022 and May 2023, Prime Gaming members can redeem a Genshin Impact bundle code for free on Prime Gaming and obtain various in-game items, with new bundles being updated every three weeks.

According to MiHoYo’s press release, “if a Genshin Impact account redeems at least four of the total eight bundles, the Wings of the starry banquet will be sent to your in-game mail in the first two weeks of June, after the end of the last redemption period”, considering however that each account can only receive Wings of the Starred Banquet once.

At the moment, we are at Bundle Prime number 4 of the 8 planned, available until March 3, 2023, with further details you can find at this address on the promotion page. Among the other novelties that have emerged in these hours are the release date, banners and events announced for the update 3.5 of Genshin Impact, in addition to the inevitable 300 free Primogems as a gift for the occasion.