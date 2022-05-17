Fans of Genshin Impact 3.0 may soon jump for joy, as a new Dendro character may arrive, yes, we’re talking about Cyno. Dendro is one of the strongest rumors, so much so that exist since update 1.6 of the game.

SaveYourPrimos has published the leak by Uncle DD, one of the most important leakers in the community, it seems that players could have a lot of interesting news when the Genshin Impact 3.0 update arrives, in fact there is the reference to Cyno, a character of Dendro.

[Reliable – Uncle DD Alt] “Let me repeat the unedited message: The male 5 ☆ in 3.0 is Dendro. No news about Cyno for the time being.” TL by @ litt1ef0x and Muzili from the SYP Translation Team. Screenshot courtesy of https://t.co/4FCQFlb7OM. pic.twitter.com/5JVFdlG2CI – SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (Cyno Waiting Room) (@SaveYourPrimos) May 16, 2022

As for Cyno, there appears to be no character information yet. Which suggests that he may not be the first to arrive with the update. Fans are really curious to find out more, and this rumor it does nothing but fuel the flame of hype.

The leak did not mention what the new character will be arriving in Genshin Impact, and there is a very long list of protagonists that players are waiting for: from Baizhu to Yaoyao, but there are also many others. Yet, in order not to leave you completely dry-mouthed, the developers of the gacha have announced a new character: Heizou.

According to what Genshin Impact’s official account published, it seems Heizou is ready to make his entrance into the game. It is not the first time that this name has been heard, since many leaks had already anticipated it. MiHoYo has also posted a short description. The only thing that makes your nose turn up a bit, or that is at least intriguing, is the fact that the developers have announced the new protagonist without even letting know the start time of the streamingbut it looks like it will be pretty close.

Therefore, it seems that this new game update wants to give a wave of freshness to the title and at the same time to please all those who look forward to new characters to use and collect.