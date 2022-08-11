Over the course of the day today, the official account of Genshin Impact has officially announced the presentation date in which we will be able to find out everything about the version 3.0 of the game, with also Primogems for free which as usual will be given.

Let’s talk about all the news that will be presented on the day of Saturday 13 August at 10:00 (Italian time), with also codes that as usual will be presented and will be redeemable in a short time, with these which as usual will expire after not long.

At the moment we do not yet know if during the presentation in question, which as usual will take place on the official Twitch channel of the game, there will be a way to deal with all the content that will be revealed, and we can in fact imagine that the company wants keep news in store even after the livestream.

Version 3.0 Special Program Preview Dear Travelers,

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch on 8/13/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6 It will feature juicy details about V3.0. It will also “drop” some redemption codes & more!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/4aay5YQeJ8 – Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 11, 2022

Among what we know about Genshin Impact 3.0 we have the Sumeru region, finally ready to be introduced, together with the first playable Dendro-type characters which will guarantee the possibility of activating a greater number of elemental reactions as the seventh element, consequently changing many mechanics and making the experience even more varied than it already is, waiting for further contents to be announced.