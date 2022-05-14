Fans of Genshin Impact are eagerly awaiting the arrival of theupdate 2.7but according to a recent indiscretion, this expectation may not be fully repaid as regards the duration of the aforementioned update.

According to a new leak posted on the Little Kazuha subreddit, update 2.7 it may be shorter than previous updates. Usually, an update of Genshin Impact lasts 42 daysand this is the program that miHoYo has been following for over a year and no one expected that things would change with the new update.

In the post, the leaker claims to have seen data confirming that the updateor it has been made significantly shorter than the previous ones. It has not been revealed exactly how much it was shortened, but this choice may have been dictated by the previous update, that is the update 2.6, which has been extended with respect to the previous ones.

The extension of Update 2.6 has indeed had a number of consequences. Updates are planned systematically, with some events and festivals taking place at certain times of the year. Due to the delay, the whole program has undergone various variationsthe.

Among other things, miHoYo is also preparing for the launch of the Sumeru regionand the development team may have plans to release the new region at a particular time, which could be during anniversary celebrations. If the update were to be shorter, this could prevent such celebration.

Genshin Impact receives ahuge amount of updates within a short distance of each other. These updates not only add new missions for players, allowing them to get new rewards, but they also add new characters, weapons, items and a host of other things.

For the first time in the history of Genshin ImpactHowever, an update has been postponed and fans are curious to know when they will actually see the release of update 2.7. According to a recent leak, the live streaming dedicated to the next update could take place on May, 20th.