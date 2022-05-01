The update Genshin Impact 2.7 was recently postponed and a leak revealed how many weeks will pass before this update is released.

Genshin Impact receives ahuge amount of updates within a short distance of each other. These updates not only add new missions for players, allowing them to get new rewards, but they also add new characters, weapons, items and a host of other things.

For the first time in the history of the game, however, an update has been postponed and fans are curious to know when they will actually see the release of update 2.7.

According to what was revealed by the leaker Lumie, the update Genshin Impact 2.7 will be delayed by three weeks. It should be noted that miHoYo hadn’t provided any official information on when the game update was coming, and many have assumed that had been indefinitely delayed.

That said, it is very likely that miHoYo hasn’t announced an official date to fans to give developers some flexibility in case something goes wrong.

(Questionable) 2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks. During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events. – Lumie (@lumie_lumie) April 29, 2022

Furthermore, the leaker he urged fans to be respectful, as almost everyone is disappointed with the 2.7 update delay. The update was bringing one of the most anticipated characters in the game, Yelan, and it is not surprising to see that so many players are looking forward to the arrival of the new update. The reasons for the postponement would be linked to the problems that arose due to the lockdown in Shanghai. However, it is likely that an official announcement on the release date of the new update will arrive in the next few hours.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open world action RPG that takes players to the world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother, revealing in the meantime the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the road.