Genshin Impact Update 2.7 is finally a reality and will bring with it new banners and two new playable characters, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. A breath of fresh air long awaited by home gatcha fans miHoYo. Let’s see specifically the new features introduced with this update.

Let’s start with the most important: Yelan and Kuki are the two new playable characters. The first will also have a dedicated main quest. This is a 5 star character dealing with the Hydro element. His peculiar skill, on the other hand, consists of a sort of forward sprint that causes water-type damage to enemies in proportion to his HP.

Don’t worry, you will not be bound to simply shoot forward, but you can vary the trajectory of the shot simply by choosing the desired destination. And that’s not all, because there are many other characteristics of this character that you will discover by testing him in game.

Kuki Shinubi, on the other hand, is a 4-star character who uses the Electro element. Taking a quick look at his identikit, one would think that it can be used as a support: his Elemental Skill, in fact, makes him lose 30% of HP to create a sort of electric ring that restores health and causes electrical damage to enemies. .

In short, the Genshin Impact update 2.7, between the introduction of Yelan and Kuki and Xiao’s banner, which allows you to add him to your team in case you haven’t done so beforeplease old and new players.

Finally, the Chinese software house has unveiled the promotional codes with which to get 300 Primogem for free. In particular:

Code LANVJSFUD6CM : 100 Primogem and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours;

: 100 Primogem and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours; Code DTNUKTWCC6D9 – 100 Primogem and 5 Hero’s Wit;

– 100 Primogem and 5 Hero’s Wit; Code HSNUKTXCCPWV – 100 Primogem and 50,000 Mora.

You can redeem these codes directly in the game, by going to the Redeem Code section in the one dedicated to your account. In this way, as mentioned, you can add 300 Primogems and other items to your balance.