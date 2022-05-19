Genshin Impact 2.7 finally has a release date. Yes, the developers have made it known that the servers will go into maintenance from 8 am (in Italy) on May 31, 2022 and it is expected that it will be completed within 5 hours. Therefore, around 1 pm it will be possible to play the new version of the game.

Along with the release date, the developers have announced that Genshin Impact 2.7 will last around 6 weeks. In fact the game should be updated on to version 2.8 on July 13, 2022, but we do not know if they will suffer any delay as has already happened in the past. Both enthusiasts and developers hope not. The latter apologize for the enormous delay for the inconvenience and for the very long waiting time they caused.

Events Character Wish, Weapon Wish, Test Run will end together with the arrival of Genshin Impact 2.7. In fact, the countdown that is shown during the general page of the events will be adjusted to give you an idea of ​​when they are no longer available. And as for all other events, they won’t have any changes.

– Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 19, 2022

The announcement of this arrival came through theofficial Twitter account dedicated to the title gacha. Finally after a very long time the fans of the game can have a new content to play and have fun with new events and characters. Yes, because it seems that during this or the next Genshin Impact update there will be a new character. When it arrives we do not know, but the leaks as always give you more information on what awaits you, despite the fact that they are always unconfirmed news.

While the release date of the new version of the game is not a leak and does not come from an insider. But it came directly from the developers who finally wanted to let us know when there will be a game update and when it should end, which is surprising, because 6 weeks is less than usual. But this is better than further waiting.