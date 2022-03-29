A few days after the release of the version 2.6 of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse already thinks about the future. The Chinese software house has in fact revealed some details on the banner of Yelan and Kuki Shinobucharacters that will appear in Genshin Impact 2.7.

According to various rumors, version 2.7 of Genshin Impact will be released onMay 11, 2022, although no official confirmation has yet arrived. However, in the last few hours, HoYoverse has posted on its Twitter account new details on the banners of Yelan and Kuki Shinobi, which will be introduced in Genshin Impact 2.7.

On the Twitter post, Yelan is described as a “mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs“. The identity of this warrior from the area of Valley Orchid it has always been a mystery and, like a ghost, often appears in the shadows, anticipating political and social storms. HoYoverse then confirmed that Yelan will use the item Hydro. Through the sight of him he will be able to annihilate enemies.

Yelan ‧ Valley Orchid

A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs Yelan’s identity has always been a mystery.

Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/XVCffaDUpL – Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 28, 2022

Kuki Shinobuinstead, it could be introduced in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.7, according to a rumor. Unlike Yelan, Kuki Shinobu could be a 4 star character, despite the Chinese software house has not yet officially confirmed it. For the time being, HoYoverse has revealed that Kuki Shinobu is the deputy head of the Arataki Gang and is described as “Mender of Torment“. The masked character will use the element Electro and will wield a sword with which she will face her opponents like a real ninja. For the moment, the software house has not released other details on Kuki Shinobu.

So, Genshin Impact brings two fascinating new characters to the plate who, in all likelihood, will be loved by the passionate public. In any case, we remind you that Genshin Impact 2.6 will be released on March 30, 2022 and HoYoverse has been able to confirm new details on the next version of the title. In addition, we refer you to the rumors regarding the 2.8 and 3.0 versions of Genshin Impact, which will see the introduction of a new area and many other contents.