The update that should have updated Genshin Impact to its 2.7 version, as is known, has been postponed to a later date. In the past few hours, however, miHoYo inexplicably extended the duration of Ayaka’s banner to 240 days.

This has made many players happy that, thanks to this extension, they will be able to continue using this character for a long time to come. On the other hand, however, has worried more than one Chinese gatcha enthusiast as, until the banner runs out, Genshin Impact update 2.7 cannot be released.

Do not worry, however, because the same Chinese software house explained in a press release that the number that appeared in the countdown section is simply any numberwithout any particular meaning and which will not affect the release of the new update.

Consequently, the extension of the countdown remains a fact but, obviously, it won’t last that long. In any case, the skepticism of the fans remains. Since this lengthening, according to some, could be a clear symptom of the further postponement of the update.

Well-founded skepticism, rather than not, because it seems that, in reality, update 2.7 will arrive sooner than you can imagine. According to GamesRadar, in fact, the release could arrive on June 7, a date that coincides with the end of the Spices from the West event.

In short, if that were the case, it would only be a matter of waiting a month. And, considering that update 2.6 was released on March 30 this year, it could arrive at the end of May or, at the latest, on June 7.

Much will depend on the progress of the Covid epidemic that broke out in Shanghai, currently in lockdown, which has slowed down the work of this update. If things get better, it’s possible it will come soon. Otherwise, fans will have to arm themselves with patience and wait a little longer.

After all, health comes first and the Chinese metropolis seems to have plunged back into the nightmare from which we are waking up in these days, with the further easing of measures to combat the pandemic.