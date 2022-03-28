Genshin Impact 2.6 will arrive on March 30, 2022 with lots of news. A few days ago, HoYoverse has announced the release date and, in the last few hours, has been able to confirm new details which will be present in version 2.6 of Genshin Impact.

As revealed by HoYoverse on the account Twitter official of Genshin Impact, with update 2.6 the arrival of the new area called The Chasm. In this new area there will be new missions, such as the Archon Quest call “A New Star Approaches” and a la World Quest “Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering”.

In version 2.6 the new event will also be present “Hues of the Violet Garden”. During this event, the player will receive a request for help in organizing the Irodori Festival. As you progress through the Festival, four called gameplay modes will be unlocked “The Moon and Stars Inscribe”, “Theater Mechanicus”, “Clash of Lone Blades” And “The Floral Courtyard”. Participation in these events will allow the player to obtain exclusive recipes, Primogems and many other prizes.

One of the most anticipated additions is undoubtedly that of a new family member Ayato. As confirmed by a leak a few weeks ago, in fact, in Genshin Impact 2.6 the character of Kamisato Ayato, Ayaka’s brother and leader of the Kamisato clan of Inazuma. The new 5-star character will wield a sword and control the element Hydro. During the event “Pillar of Fortitude”the new character will receive a large drop-rate boost.

“Zephyr of the Violet Garden” Version 2.6 Events Preview – Phase I Hello, Travelers ~ Version 2.6 is just around the corner. Let’s sneak a peek at the information for the new Version ~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/2AR9hZIQkJ – Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 28, 2022

So, HoYoverse has revealed numerous and very interesting details coming to Genshin Impact 2.6. Players will be able to explore a new area and participate in new and exciting events, earning rich rewards. We remind you that the updated title sheet with all the information is available on our site. Furthermore, we refer you to the news regarding the possible contents of Genshin Impact 2.8 and version 3.0. These updates would be really close and could introduce a new area and new playable characters, plus many other new features.