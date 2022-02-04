Since its release, Genshin Impact has managed to attract millions of players around the world thanks to its captivating play structure and a continuous commitment on the part of the team, which has never stopped updating and improving its creature. Well, just in these last hours Various details have been revealed on the new update of Genshin Impact, which will arrive at the version 2.5all accompanied also by the official release date.

The game update – of which you can find our review below -, that will be made available on February 16thpromises to give away an avalanche of new content that will heavily enrich the production, all in order to give countless new motivations to players to continue their adventure.

First, it was confirmed that Yae Miko will join the roster of playable characters. Also his Story Quest and Chapter II of Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest will become available, revealing the past that has linked Raiden, Miko and Inazuma over the course of centuries. Underlying it all, we will find a darkness of unknown origin that has invaded Enkanomiya and, as easily imagined, it will be our task to uncover the truth behind these recent events. Fortunately we will not be alone on this long and dangerous journey, as you will find Kokomi by our side.

The main event of the new update is titled “Three Realms Gateway Offering” will therefore lead the player to have to explore Enkanomiya to investigate what is happening in the area, between puzzles to complete and enemies to defeat, all to obtain Primogem, a Crown of Sight and various materials.

In addition, the new Genshin Impact update will bring with it two other secondary events. The first is entitled “Divine Ingenuity”where users can shape your own custom Domainschoosing environments, objectives for completion and potential modifiers useful to enrich even more everything, creations that you can then share with the rest of the community.

The second is instead “Of Drink A-Dreaming”, with users who will become real bartenders of the Mondsdat tavern with the task of mixing the ingredients available to create the drinks requested by customers.