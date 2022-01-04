Exactly one day from the date of release of version 2.4, miHoYo released a latest trailer giving us a taste of the gameplay and mechanics of one of the new characters that we will find in the world of Genshin Impact, the lonely and ethereal Shenhe.

Coming from a clan of exorcists, despite being an ordinary mortal, she was recognized as an adept thanks to her firm will and fortitude. After distinguishing herself for her skills, she is accepted as a disciple of Cloud Retainer who says about her:

We have gone through many realms and accepted many students. Among them, Shenhe is the most closely resembling us.

After years of solitary cultivation and hieratic life eating herbs and drinking mountain dew, it can be assumed that he embarked on the path to immortality, also testified by his white hair.

If the first trailer about her told her story, today we are shown in some detail what they are his powers and how to make the most of them. In the video you can see his primary weapon, that is a spear with which, with a charged attack, it can launch towards the enemy. But his peculiarity is in the Buffs he gives to his teammates.

Shown as a cold-touched divine fighter through hers elemental skills – as Spring Spirit Summoning – this gives the effect Icy Quill to all party members. He can unleash the Divine Maiden, a talisman in human form that deals periodic damage of Cryo type to the enemies, undermining their resistance.

From her various game mechanics that the trailer shows us, we see a character who is an excellent choice for the offensive and at the same time an effective tool to enhance all those who, like her, make use of the Cryo element. His skills as an exorcist and the teachings of Cloud Retainer will make her an excellent companion for adventures in the world of Genshin Impact.