The Anthill On Thursday night, Genoveva Casanova, Manuel Díaz ‘El Cordobés’ and Roberto Brasero, three of the eight participants of the new season of The Challenge, which premieres this Friday, January 10 on Antena 3.

During the interview, each of them spoke about their experience in the contest, and all three agreed that recording after recording they became a “very close-knit family.” However, not everything has been a good time, especially for the actress, who suffered an injury as a result of the medication she was taking related to her pulmonary thrombosis.

“I had a pulmonary thromboembolism and that caused a stroke in my lung, damage to my heart, I was serious“Genoveva Casanova began to explain. “You couldn’t do tests like apnea,” Pablo Motos told her, to which she responded affirmatively.

Due to the illness, the interpreter spent a week and a half in the hospital and months on rest. “It took me a long time to walk again and recover physically and emotionally.. Psychologically, it is very affecting to realize that you have been half an hour away from leaving,” he said.

After having gone through this health problem, Genoveva Casanova wanted to share a reflection about it: “This changes your perspective on many things. I was not aware until I spoke with the doctor […] When something like this happens to you you realize that nothing matters in this world more than the people who love and the love you give to others.”