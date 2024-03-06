“Hello everyone! “Here I am back!” Greeted Genoveva Casanova (Mexico City, 47 years old) at midnight on Tuesday, March 5, in a new Instagram post. It had been more than three months since she had shown any signs of life on this social network, of which she was previously a regular. Silence came shortly after Readings On November 8, she published some photos of her with Frederick of Denmark, then heir to the throne, walking through the streets of Madrid. The magazine claimed that the current king of the Scandinavian country had slept in the apartment of the ex-wife of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, which gave rise to a torrent of comments on television programs and the gossip press (both national and international) about a possible romance between the two. That same day, she went up a statement signed by his lawyer in which he flatly denied that relationship. Then, on November 20, a photo with the Duchess of Alba to honor her on the anniversary of her death. Then there was silence, until now. “I want to thank all the people who have cared about me this last year, those who have understood my absence and my silence, and those who have sent me messages of love and support,” begins this new text, accompanied of two smiling selfies with their dog.

Genoveva Casanova became the star of gossip magazines in November and appeared again on their covers this Wednesday. “Genoveva begins a new life after the controversy: this is what the months of her disappearance have been like,” headlines the cover of this Wednesday Hello! “Genoveva lives hidden in Madrid,” says the magazine Readings, in which the Mexican is seen walking her barely recognizable dog under a cap and a mask. The first publication claims that she “has suffered anxiety, anguish and stress for weeks and weeks.” The second reports that she has settled “in a modest apartment” near the studio where the new episodes of The challenge, after becoming one of the star signings of the program along with Victoria Federica, daughter of Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar. “In his new neighborhood he doesn't interact with anyone, he does everything possible to go unnoticed and doesn't leave the house more than essential,” notes the magazine.

Whether or not she knew that this Wednesday people were going to talk about her again, the Mexican woman has gone ahead with the apparently happy publication on his Instagram profile, where he has 80,000 followers (20,000 more than before speculation about the possible romance with Frederick of Denmark). And she has given her own version: “It has been a few months in which I needed peace and tranquility, but I am already doing my best to little by little be able to return to my normal life and fulfill my work commitments. Once again, thank you millions!”

The Mexican already denied the rumors about her and Federico, married since 2004 to Mary Donaldson, with whom he has four children. “Any statement of this type not only completely lacks the truth, but also misrepresents the facts in a malicious manner,” she warned at the time. The Danish royal house, for its part, neither confirmed nor denied it, although it did send a statement about it: “We have maintained a policy for years of not commenting or confirming any details related to private matters. “Furthermore, we would like to emphasize our commitment to respecting the privacy of members of the royal family.”

The year 2023 was complicated for Genoveva Casanova, not only because of the rumors of her affair with the king of Denmark. In July she also made the news because of a pulmonary embolism she suffered that led to a pulmonary infarction and stroke. It all started with some severe back pain to which she did not give much importance, since she thought that she was suffering from a muscle contracture, as she revealed at the time. Hello! “On the fourth day, the pain was so intense that she decided to go to the emergency room, according to close sources, and she was admitted to the Moncloa University Hospital, where she remained for a total of eight days,” the magazine reported.

Now he has returned to social networks and is preparing his return to television. The new season of The challenge arrive on Antena 3 at the beginning of 2025. “She comes to the set with a smile that is a pleasure to see,” said Pablo Motos, who is in charge of the contest's production company, about Genoveva when it became known about her participation. This is not her first television contest, since she was also part of the cast of MasterChef Celebrity last year, although she was the first to be expelled, and in 2020 she hid behind one of the masks of mask singer. Of course, when at the end of February she arrived at the recording studios of her new program, she did so hidden under a black blanket to try not to be captured by the photographers who were waiting for her.