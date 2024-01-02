Pietro Genovese, the escape to London and the anger of Gaia's mother: “Under the age of 4 in Italy…”

Peter Genoesethe boy he overwhelmed and killed two 16 year olds to Rome with his car, it is escaped from house arrest and is located at London. The escape of the director's son was discovered by carabinieri who, during a ritual check, did not find him in the indicated house. AND it would not be the first time. The failure to answer the intercom – we read in Il Giornale – triggered the new one dispute and the capital's prosecutor's office has requested trial for the twenty-year-old. A new stab for the mother of Gaia (one of the two victims), who vented on social media by posting the news that shocked her: “Now let's see what the judges will decide for this double escape! Oh, I forgot… the poor boy lives peacefully in London been there for a while already no one can recognize him and call him a murderer as it happened in Rome!”.

The story dates back to January 16, 2021 when Genovese, sentenced on appeal to 5 years and 4 months in prison for multiple road homicides, at the time under house arrest, he did not respond to the soldiers of the Parioli company who rang the doorbell of the family apartment several times without getting any response. The police, however – continues Il Giornale – they didn't try to contact him on his cell phone and from the surveillance cameras in the building it does not appear that the young man had left the house. He will serve the trial to clarify. But in the meantime the news broke reopen a wound never healed, also because the families of the two girls are still waiting for the Supervisory Court decide on the assignment to social services of the boy, who so far he never went to prison and he probably won't go now either, despite the new accusation. “He was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months – Gaia's mother vents – and he served 1 year and 8 months under house arrest. So it has a residual sentence of 3 years and 6 months. AND in Italy under 4 years of age you don't go to prison“.

