The photographic agent Fabricius Corona allegedly tried to convince another of the alleged victims of Albert Genoese to be interviewed by Massimo Giletti, to recount one of the episodes for which the entrepreneur was sentenced to eight years and four months. Repubblica reports that the girl in her early twenties would have refused Corona’s invitation, but she would still have found pieces of the conversation she had with the agent broadcast on TV in Giletti’s program.

According to what was told to the investigators of the mobile team investigating the case and reported by Repubblica, the young woman would have met Corona after getting in touch with Valerio Tremiterra, manager of a series of clubs in Milan, because she was worried by the fact that Daniele Leali, a DJ friend di Genovese investigated for drug dealing and obstruction of justice, had expressed unflattering judgments on his behalf in Giletti’s program. It would have been Tremiterra who suggested that she discuss the matter with the photographic agent.

“Even though I didn’t want any publicity and I was worried about myself, in the end I decided to talk to them, even personally, in my house. At first I thought they wanted to convince me to participate in some broadcast, so I wrote that it was not necessary to meet on the same day, and that I did not want to stimulate people’s morbidity ”, the alleged victim told the investigators of the mobile team, led by the manager Marco Calì. Convinced to get out to discuss the case in Tremiterra’s car, after a while the young woman also finds Corona inside the car, who proposes that she give an interview “covered or from behind, with a disguised voice”, if had trouble showing his face, to contradict Leali and be able to earn money.

“In addition, he told me that I could become the champion of girls who had suffered an injustice like mine. (…) I wasn’t interested in money or going on television. This wasn’t the reason why I filed a complaint, everything disgusted me and so I replied that I wasn’t interested in giving any interviews. The TV was not the place where this situation could be resolved”, the young woman said again.

“Corona asked me a series of questions about how I was doing, if I felt like going out, then asked me why I had gone to Ibiza and if I had ever received any money from Alberto. She also asked me if I knew Leali and if he knew what was happening in Alberto’s house. Fabrizio continued to ask me questions about Genovese’s world. I replied that I think some people could imagine what he did with girls, and no one had ever done anything.

During the conversation that lasted about fifteen minutes, the young woman also sees someone secretly taking pictures, but Corona tells her there’s nothing to worry about. After a week on December 7, 2020, the girl finds out that she has been registered in the car. “I was surfing on Facebook, on the profile of the program Non è l’Arena, to see if Leali had made further comments, and I accidentally discovered that fragments of the dialogue I had with Corona had been broadcast, which evidently had been recorded without my consent” , concluded the 20-year-old.