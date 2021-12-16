Genoa – “Genoa for you” is back, always forge of talent capable of making an impact on the national panorama of Italian music. The ninth edition of the talent for authors has officially opened a few days ago, with the green light for registrations, which will close on 11 March next year. The event is now a significant and consolidated reality for the world of the cultural and entertainment industry. It is produced by Atid, with the support of Siae, the collaboration of the Municipality of Genoa and the patronage of the University of Genoa.

The songwriter and playwright Gian Piero Alloisio takes care of the artistic direction, the music journalist Franco Zanetti takes care of the organizational direction. All finalists will benefit from free registration for one year at Siae, while the prize for the winner is represented by an editorial contract with Universal Music Publishing Ricordi. Once the selection phase has been completed, next year there will be workshops, seminars and the final. During the workshops, in particular, the finalists will be followed by the Universal Music Publishing team, directed by Klaus Bonoldi. The registration form and the regulations can be found on the website www.genovapervoi.net.

The success of “Genova per Voi” is also testified by the fact that Federica Abbate and Alessandro La Cava, authors discovered by the event, sign six of the songs competing at the next Sanremo Festival. Among the other important authors released by “Genova per Voi”, who then made their way into the world of music, we can remember Emanuele Dabbono, Simone Cremonini, Maria Luisa De Prisco, Willie Peyote, Claver Gold and Dutch Nazari.

«It is another special edition, the one that has opened. If in 2020 – Alloisio and Zanetti declare – we wanted to give a signal of reaction to the crisis caused by the pandemic, in this new edition, with the collaboration of the Municipality and the patronage of the University, we want to return to Genoa in style. Comforted by the support of Siae and Universal Music Publishing and the success of “our” Federica Abbate, Alessandro La Cava, Simone Cremonini, Emanuele Dabbono and Willie Peyote, we are confident that “Genova per Voi” will continue to provide a real professional opportunity for new songwriters ».