Genoa – For the first time in Liguria a public company introduces the 'short week' of four days of work. The unions Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have signed an agreement with Genova Parcheggi, the company that manages the parking areas in the Ligurian capital. The experiment predicts that from April 1st to December 31st 2024 the working hours of Genova Parcheggi staff will be developed on an average of four working days a week for parking and traffic auxiliary operators. Daily working hours it will be 9 hours plus one for ancillary activities such as transfer times to reach the area to carry out the operational activity.

“The agreement can become a model to be exported to other cities in Liguria but also to the rest of Italy given that there are very few similar projects. – comment the trade unionists Andrea Gamba (Filt Cgil), Raffaele Lupia (Fit Cisl) and Giuseppe Gulli (Uiltrasporti) – It is an agreement that concerns around a hundred workers and guarantees the possibility of being able to enjoy an extra day of rest without affecting the hours worked and salary in the slightest”.

“It's just there a different shift schedule. – they explain – We really believe in the project because it wants to guarantee the worker a better quality of life: the advantage is that you will be able to enjoy at least three consecutive days of rest but there could be even more by attaching them to Saturday or Sunday. We are now asking the Municipality of Genoa to open a table to extend the model to other companies”.