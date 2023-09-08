Friday, September 8, 2023, 11:25



| Updated 7:59 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The PSOE refuses to meet with the PP before the investiture. Pedro Sánchez already agreed to do so last week in Congress with Alberto Núñez Feijóo, named candidate for the Presidency of the Government by the King after having been the most voted last 23-J, but the socialists completely reject a new meeting of this type . This was confirmed by Pilar Alegría, spokesperson for the PSOE, who took the opportunity to reproach the popular party for having formed an autonomous government with Vox in the Region of Murcia two days ago and “being in the hands of the extreme right.”

“He has no sense of State, he is only worried about his status at the head of the PP (…) He knows that this flight forward is delaying the only viable Government, with Pedro Sánchez at the helm,” said the acting Minister of Education. regarding Feijóo from Ferraz. The popular ones, for their part, responded to the socialist refusal about the meeting that Feijóo requested again this Tuesday through Cuca Gamarra, his general secretary. “Pedro Sánchez has finished off the PSOE,” the popular leader stated bluntly in a video released to the media.

The Popular Party, in addition, also decided yesterday to attack Junts and ERC and demand that the president of Congress overturn the decision of the Board to accept the formation of their parliamentary groups after the transfer of deputies by the PSOE and Sumar.

A decision that came after Feijóo had rectified his decision to sit down to talk about his investiture with Puigdemont and once the former president of the Generalitat – a fugitive from Justice since 2017 – has set an amnesty law as an indispensable condition. In the document presented yesterday in the Lower House, the PP requests Francina Armengol that the groups of both forces be dissolved and that they become part of the Mixed Group.