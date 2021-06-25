An international study found that an epidemic of coronaviruses broke out in the East Asia region more than 20,000 years ago, with traces of the outbreak evident in the genetic makeup of people in that area.

Professor Kirill Alexandrov of the CSIRO-QUT Synthetic Biology Alliance and QUT’s Center for Genomics and Personalized Health is part of a team of researchers from the University of Arizona, University of California San Francisco and University of Adelaide who have published their findings in the journal Current Biology.

+ Fossil discovery increases evidence that dinosaurs lived in the Arctic year round

Over the past 20 years, there have been three outbreaks of serious epidemic coronaviruses: SARS-CoV leading to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which originated in China in 2002 and killed more than 800 people; MERS-CoV leading to respiratory syndrome in the Middle East, which has killed more than 850 people, and SARS-CoV-2 leading to Covid-19, which has killed 3.8 million people worldwide.

But this study of the evolution of the human genome revealed another major coronavirus epidemic that had broken out thousands of years earlier. “The modern human genome contains evolutionary information going back tens of thousands of years, how studying the rings of a tree gives us insight into the conditions it experienced while growing up,” said Professor Alexandrov.

In the study, researchers used data from the 1000 Genomes Project, which is the largest public catalog of common human genetic variation, and analyzed changes in human genes that code for the SARS-CoV-2 interaction proteins.

“Computer scientists on the team applied evolutionary analyzes to the human genomic dataset to uncover evidence that the ancestors of East Asian peoples experienced an epidemic of coronavirus-induced disease similar to COVID-19,” said Professor Alexandrov. The peoples of East Asia come from the area that is now China, Japan, Mongolia, North Korea, South Korea and Taiwan.

“Over the course of the epidemic, selection favored pathogenesis-related human gene variants with adaptive changes, presumably leading to less severe disease,” said Professor Alexandrov. “As we develop greater insights into ancient viral enemies, we gain an understanding of how the genomes of different human populations have adapted to viruses that have recently been recognized as a significant driver of human evolution,” he said.

Another important development of this research is the ability to identify viruses that caused an epidemic in the distant past and may cause them in the future. This, in principle, makes it possible to compile a list of potentially dangerous viruses and then develop diagnoses, vaccines and medications in case they return.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach