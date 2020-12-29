new Delhi: All those international travelers will be part of the ‘genome sequencing’, who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and have been found infected with the corona virus. The Center is doing this exercise so that it can be ascertained whether these people are not infected with the new type of virus which has been recently found in Britain.

“All international travelers who arrived in India in the last 14 days (from 9 to 22 December), if they have symptoms and have been found to be infected, they are genome sequencing,” the Union Health Ministry’s ‘Genomic Sequencing’ guidelines document said. Will be part of.

The new type of korana virus found in Britain has been found so far in Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

The Ministry of Health has set up the Indian SARS-Cove-2 Genomics Consortium for laboratory and pandemic surveillance and the expansion of the entire ‘genome sequencing’ of corona virus in the country and to understand how the virus is spread and its origin. is.

India has devised a pro-active strategy to detect and prevent the mutated type of virus. This includes temporarily halting all flights arriving from the UK from midnight on 23 December to 31 December and mandating RT-PCR screening of all air travelers returning from the UK.

So far a new strain of SARS-COV2 has been found in the samples of six people who returned to India from Britain. The Union Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that three samples from the National Mental Health and Neurology Hospital (NIMHANS) in Bangalore were examined for screening, two samples at the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and the National Institute of Virology at Pune ( A new type of virus was found in a sample in NIV).

The ministry said that the state governments have kept all these people in separate habitat rooms in the marked health care centers and the people in contact with them have also been kept in separate houses.

