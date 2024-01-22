Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/22/2024 – 16:37

Defender of a boycott of “Jewish companies”, former federal deputy José Genoino is a professor, was president of the PT during the Mensalão scandal (2003-2005) and was also one of those convicted and imprisoned in the process. Genoino is the brother of federal deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), current leader of the Lula Government in the Chamber. State deputy Guto Zacarias (MBL) presented a criminal report to the MPF against Genoino, accusing him of racism. When contacted to talk about the statement, Genoino did not comment.

In a live broadcast this Saturday, the 20th, Genoino declared that he found “the idea of ​​boycotting” “certain Jewish companies” and “companies linked to the state of Israel” interesting. The former parliamentarian spoke after another participant in the broadcast, Prof. Viaro, to say that there were comments on social media from people who would stop buying from Magazine Luiza. Businesswoman Luiza Trajano, owner of the company, supported a petition that asked President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to give up supporting a South African action against Israel for genocide.

José Genoino was born in the city of Quixeramobim (CE). The biography of the former deputy in the Chamber records that he is a professor, took Philosophy and Law courses and served seven terms as a federal deputy between 1983 and 2013 – when he resigned his mandate. In the House, he served in different roles as leader of the PT and deputy leader of the government.

The former deputy is a historic name for the PT. Although he does not currently hold positions at the top of the party, he is a voice heard by the party and has ascendancy over militancy. The former deputy was sentenced to 4 years and 8 months in prison, for active corruption, by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the monthly allowance process, in 2012 and, since then, he has not contested elections and has withdrawn from public life. The parliamentary support buying scandal occurred during the first Lula government.

Genoino has always denied the crime. The former deputy was arrested in November 2013 and served just over a year of his sentence in a closed regime at the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, in Brasília. For health reasons and due to the progression of his regime, he underwent open and house arrest until he obtained a judicial pardon. In 2015, the sentence was extinguished by the STF, after the pardon granted by then president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

In May of this year, Supreme Court Minister Dias Toffoli said he had voted to convict Genoino in the mensalão, even though he did not believe that the former deputy was guilty. “All of us who know José Genoino know that he had no idea what was going on. Completely naive and innocent in everything that happened”, said Toffoli. “However, he had signed the financing contract (loan from Banco de Minas Gerais – BMG). Therefore, I ended up choosing to vote for conviction.”

In recent years, Genoino has participated in live broadcasts on left-wing channels, as an interviewee or as a commentator. The former deputy has already debated issues related to the Lula government, the role of the Armed Forces and the 50 years of the Araguaia Guerrilla, for example.

The former PT president is the author of the book Constituinte – Avanços, Heranças e Crises Institucionais, a historical review of the drafting of the Brazilian Constitution. In October last year, Genoino was one of the constituent parliamentarians invited to the seminar “35 years of the 1988 Constitution”, in the Chamber of Deputies.

“Now it’s been 10 years since it’s the first time I’ve used equipment from the Chamber of Deputies. I left here in a gray environment, marked by intolerance, injustice, with the criminalization of politics”, stated Genoino. “I come back today to remember the Constitution of 88.”

In December, during the PT Electoral Conference in Brasília, Genoino demanded a clear platform for the Palácio do Planalto projects. He also criticized the alliance of his supporters with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and came out in defense of the polarization that marks the PT.

“We are missing a clear platform for us to say 'Lula, we are with you, but…', or 'Lula, we are with you for such and such'. That's how it's supposed to be. We have to criticize the government. The government is one instance, the party is another. They cannot mix,” said the former party leader. In this duality, his side was clear: “I am without a position and without a vote, and I want neither a vote nor a position.”

What José Genoino said about 'Jewish companies'

Genoino spoke live on the DCM TV channel, on YouTube. One commentator said he was disappointed with Luiza Trajano. The businesswoman supported a petition that asked Lula to reconsider supporting South Africa in the accusation of genocide against Israel. More than 17,000 people signed the manifesto, which calls the South African accusation unfounded and calls for a “fair and balanced” approach from the Brazilian government.

Then, another live participant, Prof. Viaro, says that there are comments on social media from people who would stop buying from Magazine Luiza. Genoino then comments that he finds the idea of ​​boycotting certain companies “interesting”.

The Israeli Confederation of Brazil (Conib) “vehemently” repudiated the speech, which it classified as anti-Semitic. “The boycott of Jews was one of the first measures adopted by the Nazi regime against the German Jewish community, which culminated in the Holocaust,” the organization stated. “Conib once again calls on Brazilian political leaders to act with moderation and balance in the face of the tragic conflict in the Middle East, as their extreme statements, which are at odds with the tradition of Brazilian foreign policy, could import the tensions in that region to our country.”

Genoino's speech can be seen in the live shared by the DCM Online profile on X, formerly Twitter. The video is over three hours long. The section in which the PT member talks about boycotting “Jewish companies” starts at 1 hour, 34 minutes and 40 seconds.

“I find this idea of ​​rejection interesting, this idea of ​​boycotting for political reasons that harm economic interests, it’s an interesting way. There is even this boycott in relation to certain Jewish companies,” he said, and then added: “There is, for example, a boycott of companies linked to the State of Israel. In fact, I think that Brazil should cut commercial relations, in the area of ​​security and in the military area, with the State of Israel.” When contacted by Estadão, José Genoino did not want to comment on his own speech.

In a statement, Conib “vehemently” repudiated the former deputy’s statement, which it referred to as “an anti-Semitic speech”. “Anti-Semitism is a crime in Brazil. The boycott of Jews was one of the first measures adopted by the Nazi regime against the German Jewish community, which culminated in the Holocaust,” stated the Israeli Confederation.

“Conib once again calls on Brazilian political leaders to act with moderation and balance in the face of the tragic conflict in the Middle East, as their extreme statements, which are at odds with the tradition of Brazilian foreign policy, could import the tensions in that region into our country.”

The Israeli Federation of the State of São Paulo (Fisesp) also reacted to Genoíno's statement. According to the entity, this is a “criminal” speech that “relates to the philosophy of Adolf Hitler”. “The boycott of Jews was the first coordinated action of the Nazi regime against Jews in Germany,” he pointed out.

“Constantly, important figures from the Workers' Party and those who exercise influence in the federal government use the same speeches that flirt with Nazism and fascism and that were condemned by the PT itself not long ago.”

The entity highlighted that there are around 450 companies in commercial relations between Brazil and Israel, “with long-term contracts, working, collaborating and actively investing in the Technology and Innovation sector, fundamental for the development of Brazil”. “By highlighting the Jewish origin of companies and calling for their boycott, Genoíno reveals his cowardice and anti-Semitic bias,” stated the federation.

“What concerns us even more is the silence of the leaders of the party that welcomes him. Leaders who claim to be defenders of democracy cannot agree with this attack, which seeks to target people just because they are Jews. Anti-Semitism deserves total condemnation. We hope, once again, for the retraction and especially the repudiation of good people who defend the values ​​of peace and democracy.”

Also in a statement, the Brazil – Israel Chamber (Bril-Chamber) stated that Genoíno's statement is anti-Semitic and “must be repudiated by everyone”. According to the Chamber, the speech “is also contrary to the interests of Brazil and the Brazilian population”.

“These are two democratic, independent countries, with reciprocal commercial benefits. Bilateral trade between Brazil and Israel has grown exponentially in recent years, with clear benefits for both countries, with this relationship tripling the trade balance in the last 3 years”, pointed out the entity.

“Israeli products and companies play a fundamental role in various areas of the Brazilian economy, such as health, agriculture, irrigation, technology, security, positively linking the respective Brazilian and Israeli companies. Advocating for the interruption of this commercial chain is defending Brazil's technological and commercial backwardness in essential activities of our economy and is also against the well-being of our population.”