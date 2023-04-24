Genoa – “We spent the night in the Italian military base in Djibouti, where they were very hospitable. We are now waiting to board the C-130 and we should arrive at Ciampino around 8pm. But I reiterate the appeal made in recent days: we are not the news, we must not, each for their part, silence what is happening in Sudan. We must all try to find ways to help the people of this country as soon as possible.” Stefano Rebora, soul of the Genoese non-profit association Music For Peacespeaks from the Italian Military Support Base a Djibouti. Where he, his wife, their 8-year-old son and the other two Genoese operators of the association have been since yesterday evening, evacuated together with other Italian citizens from Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, which has been the scene of very strong clashes for more than a week armed forces between government forces and militias who want to depose them.

Two planes from the Italian Air Force took them to Djibouti on Sunday evening. And now the return to Italy is awaited. Music For Peace, since January, has been involved in a project in Khartoum to provide health aid and collaborate in treatment programs and medical assistance.