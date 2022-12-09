Genoa – Although the slope was closed, the skier was descending for the last time. Suddenly, however, it ended against a snowcat, who was at work preparing the bottom for the next day, after the latest snowfall. This is the reconstruction made by the carabinieri of the accident that took place this evening, November 9, in the Corvara ski area, in Val Badia.

The wounded is a 39-year-old Genoese tourist. According to the first medical findings, she suffered a compound fracture in her right leg. The crash took place on the runway leading to Colfosco. Here they intervened a patrol of carabinieri skiers and the Aiut Alpin Dolomites air ambulance. The Genoese, who according to the first medical investigations would not be in danger of life, was accompanied to the hospital in Bolzano. For some years the air rescue service in South Tyrol has been equipped with night vision goggles of the latest generation and ad hoc trained operators, which allow interventions in the mountains even in the dark.