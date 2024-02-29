Genoa – “The news we feared has been published: with the excuse of the Skymetro the bus service will be cut by 25%. (13 and 14) along the right bank of the Bisagno, the one with the most inhabitants”. The “Genoese Network” of committees says so, reiterating its position regarding the Axes of Strength project: “Public transport in Valbisagno will get worse with these choices rather than improve, at the modest sum of just under 150 million (in addition to half a billion for the Skymetro)”.

For the committees the result of the operation would be summed up as: “more money and less service”. “The official reason for the cut is that the Skymetro would absorb part of the current bus users – explains a note from the Genoese network -. But in the meantime it is very doubtful that the Skynetro could absorb users who today take the bus on the right bank: the Municipality experts say that the time to reach the Skynetro stops, even more than 10 minutes, will be recovered by the shorter travel time on the line, but they overlook the fact that the time advantage would decrease as the stops are closer to Brignole and, above all, they overlook the fact that crossing the Bisagno with the north wind or the south wind, with rain or heavy loads is certainly not healthy or pleasant”. And the Network also expresses doubts about the feasibility of the Skymetro project “but in the meantime the Municipality is planning the cuts “.

The conclusion: “It is predictable that the number of people using cars and scooters will increasein spite of the much touted “sustainability” by our administration – they write – of the objectives of mitigating pollution (air quality), (air quality), the prevention of road accidents, the fight against climate change “.

The 25% reduction in bus service, explains the Genoese network, can be deduced by comparing the 2021 operating program with the new project. “Looking at the latest operating program available on the Municipality's website (dating back to 18/03/2021), the frequency of a bus every 3 minutes during the morning rush hour and every 6 minutes on the route is expected on the shortened Molassana-Brignole route. complete Prato-Foce (not in the rest of the day, in which the service is expected to be reduced) – explains the note -. So if today with the 13th and 14th there is a trip on the complete route every 6 minutes and one on the reduced route every 3 minutes, tomorrow with the buses of the Valbisagno axis we will have a run every 4 minutes between Molassana and Brignole and a bus every 8 minutes between Prato and Foce, i.e. 25% less passengers that can be transported“.

And the use of battery-powered buses, as long as the current ones but less capacious, would further reduce the numbers. Finally: “To all this we add that the original plan envisaged some, albeit insufficient, yellow lanes which would have allowed the performance of the line to be improved, but a large part of the lanes have in the meantime been cancelled, making the figure of 70 a distant mirage. % of minimum protected lanes required by the ministerial announcement”.