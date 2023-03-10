Genoa – At the moment, no third party responsibilities or crime hypotheses have emerged for the death of Francesco Torrazza, the 58-year-old from Genoa who crashed late Thursday morning while soloed an icefall in the valley of Cogne (Aosta).

The prosecutor’s office of Aosta awaits the last documents to be able to give the nothing prevents the transfer of the body and therefore the funeral. The man, a plumber by profession, fell – probably for a few tens of meters – while proceeding alone, therefore only with crampons and ice axes, on the waterfall known as the ‘Polar Ocean’. The reasons why he lost his grip are still to be clarified.

Two other ice climbers who happened to be nearby reported that they did not see the first stage of the accident, but only the latter part of the fall. The Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue and 118 intervened by helicopter on the spot. Transported in critical condition to the Parini hospital in Aosta, Torrazza died a few hours later. The investigations are entrusted to the police. The waterfall where the accident occurred, facing north, extends for about 140 meters in the Grauson valley, at an altitude of just over 2,000 metres.