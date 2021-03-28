A.n the genocide in Rwanda in 1994, France bears a “heavy and overwhelming responsibility”, even if the government in Paris cannot prove “complicity”. This is the conclusion of the Commission of Historians set up by President Emmanuel Macron, which was granted access to files that were previously under state secrecy for the first time. The commission, headed by the historian Vincent Duclert, has evaluated more than 8,000 documents, with the exception of the personal archives of President François Mitterrand. In the more than 1000-page report, historians reproach the French leadership in Paris with “blindness” and “failure”.

Members of the Hutu ethnic group killed at least 800,000 people in Rwanda between April and July 1994. Most of the victims were members of the Tutsi minority, but moderate Hutu were also killed. Many of the perpetrators were state employees, such as members of the army or the police.

The Commission of Historians examined the period from 1990 to 1994. Initially, France only provided bilateral aid, including delivering arms to the regime in Kigali. According to a UN resolution, the French government sent soldiers on June 23, 1994 to Rwanda on a humanitarian military intervention. As part of the “Opération Turquoise” they were supposed to set up a protection zone to provide civilians with security and help. However, they often helped the perpetrators of the genocide to flee to neighboring countries.

“Unconditional support” for a racist regime

In the report, the historians trace how the goal pursued by the socialist President Mitterrand since the Africa summit in La Baule in 1990 of linking development aid to progress in democratization has turned into the opposite in Rwanda. The longer the president refused to admit the failure of his goal, the deeper he became entangled in “unconditional support” for a “racist, corrupt and violent regime”, the report said. The Rwandan crisis is “a defeat for France”. However, the suspicion that France is “complicit” in the genocide cannot be substantiated, judges the commission.

“Was France guilty of complicity in the genocide of the Tutsi? If you mean the will to take part in the genocide, then you won’t find anything in the archives to prove it, ”write the historians. “France did not arm the murderers, nor gave them orders to persecute Tutsi. So France is not complicit. ”But France’s policy has led to the fact that the regime of President Juvénal Habyarimana has become so radicalized. The genocide in Rwanda began immediately after Habyarimana was killed in a rocket attack on the presidential plane on April 6, 1994.

“France did not understand at all what was going on in Rwanda. And that alone is very bad, ”it continues. In Paris they remained “blind” and overlooked all the signs of preparation for genocide. The government in Paris was trapped in a “binary scheme” that identified President Habyarimana as a “friend” on the one hand and the opponent, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (FRP) founded by the Tutsi, on the other.

A system without effective countervailing powers

Historians sharply criticize the system of the Fifth Republic, which gives the president almost unlimited decision-making power in foreign deployments of the army as well as in foreign policy. In the case of Rwanda, Mitterrand had instrumentalized his personal general staff in order to enforce his decisions bypassing the army chief of staff. “Warnings from ministers, parliamentarians, top officials and intellectuals were responded to with indifference, resistance or displeasure,” write the historians.

France’s role in genocide shows “the failure of public coordination” and “the lack of effective countervailing” in the French state. Institutions with other positions have simply been “marginalized”. President Macron, who commissioned the group of historians to investigate two years ago, praised the progress made in research, which represented a step on the road to reconciliation. The report will also be made available to the Rwandan authorities.

Macron did not mention the role of the former Secretary General in the Elysée Palace, Hubert Védrine, who is charged in the report. Védrine said the report was “honest” in that it precluded any complicity by France. However, the report is too critical in other respects. “France was not a blind friend” of the Rwandan president, he said. Bernard Kouchner, who was Minister for Health and Humanitarian Operations from 1992 to 1993, said: “The report brings to light a little truth about the immense political error.” But that this happened 26 years later is embarrassing.

For the association “Survie”, which has been working to solve the genocide for years, the historian’s report represents a step backwards. Every line testifies to the desire to absolve the French state of complicity. That is why the thesis of “blindness” and “failure” is set up, while those responsible knew exactly what they were doing and what they decided, said a spokesman for the association. The complicity of the French government is “unfortunately already well documented”.