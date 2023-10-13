The sight of thousands of young people in London celebrating the massacres committed by Hamas in Israel understandably made many people’s blood run cold. Protesters rejoiced not despite the brutality of what was done, but because of it.

What must the celebrants have believed to celebrate in this way? It was impossible that they were uninformed about some details of what Hamas had done; nor did they deny the reality of these atrocities. If Hamas had just sent rockets to Israel that destroyed a few, or even many, buildings, there wouldn’t have been the same celebration. It was the brutality and sadism — the beheaded or burned babies — that made the difference and was the cause of so much pleasure and joy.

A friend who has spent many years talking to Arabic-speaking supporters of the Palestinian cause in the UK (he is a professional translator) told me he was not at all surprised by the celebrations. Supporters had long had what might be called a genocidal imagination. The annihilation of a population, not victory over a state, was the solution they dreamed of.

There has long been a tendency in some intellectual circles to believe that the justice of a cause must be proportionate to the lengths people are willing to go to promote it. Only very desperate people, it is argued, would do such things; therefore, since they do these things, they must be desperate.

The truth is different. As one of the most effective genocides in history — that of the Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994 — proved, genocide can be fun. People in Rwanda hunted and killed their neighbors and then spent the night celebrating, partying, singing and dancing. They were happy with the day’s work and couldn’t wait to start again. In fact, it was the best time of their lives.

Intellectual support in the West for the Soviet Union was at its peak when the regime was at its worst. His atrocities were known and obvious. It was only when the Soviet Union moderated its repression and appeared to have lost the courage of its brutality that support for it in the West waned. Moscow was no longer a model for intellectuals who considered it worthy of imitation once they achieved power. It had become gray and banal instead of vivid, exciting and utopianly experimental.

A few years after the fall of the Argentine junta, which was no stranger to sadist brutality, a book was published titled ‘ Nunca Más ‘, an investigation into the number of people “disappeared” by the junta. A better title, perhaps, could have been ‘Siempre Más’, or ‘Always Again’, for the idea that mass cruelty has been banished forever from the human repertoire is as illusory as the hope that we have ended up with blisters in the stock market.

The latest example of the attraction of mass genocidal cruelty, not only to the perpetrators but also to the hearts and minds of large numbers of people, is more chilling than usual. As always, the barbarians are inside the gates. France just banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations on its soil, and the UK is likely to follow suit. However justified this measure may be, it is not exactly a vote of confidence in the fundamental decency of what has become a significant part of the population.

Theodore Dalrymple is a contributing editor at City Journal, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of several books.

©City Journal 2023. Published with permission. Original in English: Genocidal Imaginations