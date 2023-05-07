Genoa – Three hundred and fourteen days. That’s how long the extraordinary ride that led Genoa to Serie A after just a year in purgatory lasted. A very long season, which started earlier than the other clubs because the rossoblù found themselves at the starting line with a squad of around 80 players. For this reason Alexander Blessin – reconfirmed after the relegation with the aim of bringing the Grifone back to Serie A – has made an appointment for everyone on 27 June. From that day on, real auditions began to decide who could participate in the promotion project and who could not.

Defined the rose, the start of the season was in line with expectations. Ready to go, winning debut on August 14th on the Venice field. Then a home draw, another victory away from home, in Pisa, and yet another X at Ferraris. Genoa stuttered a bit in Marassi (their first success only at the sixth) but away they were a steamroller and after the 1-2 comeback victory in Terni the rossoblù were in the lead with 21 points together with Frosinone with an average of just over 2 points per match, the roadmap established by the German coach at the start of the championship. After that victory, however, something breaks and the Rossoblù’s pace suddenly slows down dramatically. In the following 5 matches, just two points arrive and the defeats against Perugia away and Cittadella at home lead to Blessin’s exemption. At that moment, the Griffon is three points behind second place and with only two lengths of advantage on the last place useful for the playoffs. It’s the first twist of the season. From the company’s casting for the choice of the new coach, it was decided to bet “ad interim” on Alberto Gilardino, a coach who at the time was doing very well with the Rossoblù Primavera but who still has no experience in Serie B.

The Genoa of the Gila started well, won in the first match at home against Sudtirol (it’s December 8) and three days later drew 0-0 in Ascoli, not without some shivers. These are 4 points which give the former world champion the peace of mind to prepare for the two races which represent the second turning point of the season. Genoa beat Frosinone at home 1-0 and Bari 1-2 at San Nicola on a cold evening of 26 December. Six very heavy points that allow the rossoblù to remain hooked on the train of direct promotion and Gilardino to snatch confirmation also for the second round: it will be up to him to bring the Griffin back to Serie A.

The January transfer market, conducted entirely by the sporting director Marco Ottolini, is another crucial step of the season. Mimmo Criscito returns, at the minimum wage, to lend a hand to the team and to close his long career in rossoblù with Genoa back in Serie A. Salcedo also returns, who will give his contribution when called upon and on the left wing of the 3 -5-2 which in the meantime has become Gilardino’s “typical” module, Haps arrives, even if we will have to wait a bit before seeing him on the pitch (he gets a 3-match disqualification on his rump).

The Genoa continues to produce results (at home the rossoblùs with Gilardino on the bench have never conceded a goal) and after the very heavy victory in the 94th minute at Benevento, the first, and perhaps only, delicate passage of the Gilardino management arrives: a draw at home with Pisa and before defeat in B for him against Parma. The management of the knockout is very different from the past, Gilardino takes all the blame and finds the strength to restart immediately. The rossoblùs regain the 3 points with Palermo at home, draw in Modena and then win again at Ferraris with Spal. With a +3 advantage over Bari, Sturaro and his teammates visit Cagliari, at -9 at the time, with the awareness that even a point in that difficult field can be a great result. It ends 0-0 and from then on the Griffin manages to find the impetus that in the end will prove to be decisive: four consecutive victories arrive with Cosenza, Ternana, Brescia and Reggina. On the 31st day, Genoa took second place, with a 6-point lead over Bari: the same situation that occurred on the eve of the match against Ascoli.

This was the period in which the team fully found its physiognomy and identity, also in terms of character and temperament. A team vision built around a 3-5-2 where a practically imperforable defense allowed the duo Coda-Gudmundsson – supported by a technical and experienced midfield made up of Badelj, Sturaro and Strootman – to set in motion an offensive potential that remained unexpressed in the first part of the season. Not only the face of Gilardino, but also that of the players has changed in the last few games: there was the perception of being strong and of being able to truly reach Serie A right away. Two more victories arrived, at home with Perugia and away with Cittadella before last night’s apotheosis with Ascoli which brought the Grifone back to where it deserves, in Serie A.